Pike Fights returns for 32nd year

DRESDEN, Tenn. — A University of Tennessee at Martin fraternity is, once again, hosting an event, having college students go toe-to-toe in the squared circle for a good cause.

It’s a tradition like no other. Once a year, University of Tennessee Martin fraternity Pi Kappa Alpha hosts their annual Pike Fights.

“Over the history of Pike Fights, we’ve had and held 306 fights. We get to have fun and give money to charity,” said Carson Brigance, the event organizer.

Pike Fights actually has a very long and rich history, dating back all the way to 1990 when they had their first event.

Ever since, the fraternity has raised money for various charities, including Dolly Parton’s Reading Railroad and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Over the years, they have managed to raise $200,000 for various charities just from this main event.

Pike Fights is held like a legitimate amateur boxing event. It has three judges and three rounds, but with one rule change.

The rounds are one minute in length, as compared to three minutes. The referee for Pike Fights is Chris Edlin. He has refereed every year, donating his services on one condition: he gets a t-shirt.

“We thank him every year because without him, we wouldn’t be able to throw this,” Brigance said.

The event sees fighters from different fraternities at UTM and from all over West Tennessee come and compete in the ring.

Kody Byrd, a senior at UTM and brother of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, will be competing this year. He said that a lot goes into preparing for the night he competes.

“We do sparring and stuff, hit the heavy bag, run, you know, pretty much your basics. Just want to get in shape for it and put on a good fight for the fans,” Byrd said.

This year, proceeds will go to the Anna Kate Wenz Fight Foundation. This is a local charity in Weakley County designed to fund children and their families living at St. Jude’s Target House.

The 32nd annual Craig Long Memorial Pike Fights will be held Friday in Dresden at 7 p.m. at 119 School Street. Tickets for this year are sold out.

