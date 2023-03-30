Rosa Elizabeth Jones Holcomb, age 92, passed away at her residence in Brownsville, TN on March 29, 2023. Services will be held at The Mausoleum at the Brownsville Memorial Gardens on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM with Bro. Bob Connerley officiating. A visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until the hour of service.

Rosa was born on April 20, 1930, in Augusta AR to John Dallas Jones and Mary Lou Jones. She was employed at South Central Bell for 15 years, Brownsville Baptist Church for 5 years, and Haywood Elementary School for 15 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Melvin Thomas Holcomb, Sr.; her parents, John Dallas and Mary Lou Norville Jones; and one grandson, Nathan Holcomb. She is survived by her son, Melvin Thomas Holcomb, Jr.; two granddaughters, Kimberly Holcomb and Vicki Greer; two grandsons, Trevor McCage and Tucker McCage; three great-grandchildren, Clayton Holcomb, Zoee Holcomb, Lexi Greer, and one of the way, Trace.

The family has requested memorials be made to Brownsville Baptist Church, 5 N. Wilson St., Brownsville, TN 38012. All services and arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.