Two officers, suspect reportedly shot in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A large police presence could be found outside the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis on Thursday.

The scene came after two officers were reportedly shot in the Whitehaven area.

The Memphis Police Department posted to Facebook, saying their officers responded to an armed person on East Raines Road around 7:30 p.m.

Once their, the department says their officers made contact with a person matching the description they were provided.

Details are unavailable about what came next, but Memphis police say two officers and the suspect were taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Authorities blocked off East Raines and Airways, and East Raines and Elvis Presley Boulevard in after a shooting involving the two officers and a suspect.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is taking over the investigation.

