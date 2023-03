JACKSON, Tenn. – The University School of Jackson is canceling after school activities due to weather.

The school says that all after school care, practices and games are canceled for Friday, March 31.

USJ adds that infants and toddlers will need to be picked up by 3:30 p.m.

USJ says that classes will continue as normal, along with the regularly scheduled end of school.

