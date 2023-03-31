Andrew Jackson Marathon to be held Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s a race to make a difference in a child’s life.

Starting back in 1972, the Andrew Jackson Marathon is the oldest marathon in Tennessee.

Once a stand-alone race, it became a project of the Jackson Exchange Club and later morphed into one of the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse’s largest fundraisers.

The looped course offers a marathon distance and a half marathon distance that winds its way from beautiful downtown through historic midtown Jackson, up to Interstate 40, and back to midtown via scenic neighborhoods.

“Runners need encouragement, and it really helps if people will come out, and just when they see the runners go by, clap, yell, give them encouragement,” said Danny Crossett, the marathon assistant.

The race is set to begin at 7 a.m. in downtown Jackson at the West Tennessee Farmers Market, located at 91 New Market Street.

