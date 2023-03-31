Business hosting clothing drive for MS tornado victims

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business is hosting a clothing drive for a good cause.

Daily Thread hosting clothing drive for tornado victims (3)

Daily Thread hosting clothing drive for tornado victims (1)

Daily Thread hosting clothing drive for tornado victims (2)

The Daily Thread is hosting a clothing drive for tornado victims in Mississippi.

Their store opened in the Old Hickory Mall just a few months ago, when they kicked off with donation drive for a Jackson nonprofit.

You can purchase discounted items from the store to donate, and you can bring gently used items from home to donate as well.

Some of the items will be shipped to Mississippi to help those affected by tornadoes and other items will be taken to the Dream Center in Jackson.

“We’ve been open for seven weeks. We decided to celebrate it with a clothes drive. Part of the clothing is going to go to the Dream Center in Jackson, part of the clothing is going to Mississippi, where they’ve had the tornadoes. We think it’s really important to give back. We’ve got some 80% off clothing. Most people have been buying a dollar or two shirt and just donating it. Or you can bring something gently used from the house and bring it in as well,” said Connie Reynolds, the store manager.

The clothing drive will continue through the weekend, with the boxes scheduled to go out sometime next week.

Find more local news here.