JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority is issuing a safety notice for their patrons.

Due to the threat of severe weather, JTA buses will stop running at 6 p.m. on Friday and may resume once the hazardous weather has passed.

The notice affects all JTA buses.

JTA’s regular service hours are Monday through Saturday, except holidays, from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Regular fare is $1.25.

