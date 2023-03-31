Jury finds ‘Rock Doc’ Jeff Young guilty on all counts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The jury has reached a verdict in the trial for former nurse practitioner Jeff Young.

According to court records, the jury found Young guilty of all 15 counts on Friday, which include conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and distribution to multiple patients on various dates.

Known to some as the “Rock Doc,” Young has been in trial at the Odell Horton Federal Building in downtown Memphis this week, facing charges related to the 2019 federal opioid investigation.

Multiple witnesses took the stand throughout the trial, including Young’s former office manager Heather Goslee, and a former supervising physician to Young, Alexander Alperovich.

According to information available online, Young’s sentencing has been set for August 3, 2023.

