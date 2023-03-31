Mugshots : Madison County : 3/30/23 – 3/31/23

James Pruitt James Pruitt: Failure to appear, false reports

Artavis Douglas Artavis Douglas: Schedule I drug violations, schedule IV drug violations

Brandon Quince Brandon Quince: Violation of probation

Corey Brown Corey Brown: Violation of probation

Gregory Champion Gregory Champion: Violation of order of protection



Jaylen Williamson Jaylen Williamson: Disorderly conduct

Larry Love Larry Love: Violation of community corrections

Michael Kinkade Michael Kinkade: Violation of community corrections

Traci Thomas Traci Thomas: Failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/30/23 and 7 a.m. on 3/31/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.