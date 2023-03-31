Mugshots : Madison County : 3/30/23 – 3/31/23
James Pruitt
James Pruitt: Failure to appear, false reports
Artavis Douglas
Artavis Douglas: Schedule I drug violations, schedule IV drug violations
Brandon Quince
Brandon Quince: Violation of probation
Corey Brown
Corey Brown: Violation of probation
Gregory Champion
Gregory Champion: Violation of order of protection
Jaylen Williamson
Jaylen Williamson: Disorderly conduct
Larry Love
Larry Love: Violation of community corrections
Michael Kinkade
Michael Kinkade: Violation of community corrections
Traci Thomas
Traci Thomas: Failure to appear
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/30/23 and 7 a.m. on 3/31/23.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.