Public forums to be held as city works towards grant

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local department is hopeful for a “yes” that could impact many in the community.

“The City of Jackson Recreation and Parks Department is in the process of applying for a grant through TDEC,” said Christi David, the Parks Operation Manager at Jackson Recreation and Parks.

The first approvals involving the new park projects have been completed by appearing before the city council and the budgeting committee.

The meetings were needed in order to get a match of roughly $731,000.

Now, the application process to access about $1.6 million for the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, also known as TDEC, is available to be pursued.

“We had really stretched ourselves to try to do 11, but TDEC came back and shifted us to do five,” David said. “The six projects that were not getting funded through the grant. We have put into our capitol. So we are still working towards those projects happening.”

The five included projects will take place at the following locations:

Resurfacing the walking trail at Shirlene Mercer

A restroom facility at Stella Duncan

Bringing a skate park at the Jackson Tennis Complex

Installing a parking lot and walking path at Wallace Road Park

A new park at Windy City Road

The two public forums that are required for this grant will take place at City Hall on April 11 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and April 13 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“Our goal with these public forms is to, one, inform the public of what we are going to be doing with this grant, with the funding, the projects that we, TDEC has identified for us to move forward with. And then we also want to get their feedback. We want to know, do you like what we’re proposing? Would you change anything if you could? We want to have the community buy-in on what we are doing,” David said.

After the forums are completed, the application will be turned in by April 19. Department heads are looking to hear of the approval or denial by July 1.

Both of the meetings will be held in the George A Smith Meeting Room.

