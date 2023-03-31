School Closings: Friday, March 31
The following schools will be closing early on Friday, March 31 due to the threat of severe weather:
- Crockett County Schools (Dismissing at 12:45)
- Decatur County Schools (All afterschool activities cancelled)
- Haywood County Schools (Dismissing at 1 p.m.)
- Jackson-Madison County Schools
- Elementary dismissal at 1:15 p.m. (including JASA, Rose Hill & Community)
- Middle and High School dismisses at 12:15 p.m. (including JCT)
- University School of Jackson (All afterschool activities, practices and games cancelled)
- Weakley County Schools (Dismissing at 1 p.m.)
