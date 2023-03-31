School Closings: Friday, March 31

The following schools will be closing early on Friday, March 31 due to the threat of severe weather:

  • Crockett County Schools (Dismissing at 12:45)
  • Decatur County Schools (All afterschool activities cancelled)
  • Haywood County Schools (Dismissing at 1 p.m.)
  • Jackson-Madison County Schools
    • Elementary dismissal at 1:15 p.m. (including JASA, Rose Hill & Community)
    • Middle and High School dismisses at 12:15 p.m. (including JCT)
  • University School of Jackson (All afterschool activities, practices and games cancelled)
  • Weakley County Schools (Dismissing at 1 p.m.)

Stay with us on-air and online as we receive information on additional closings.

