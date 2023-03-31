School Closings: Friday, March 31

The following schools will be closing early on Friday, March 31 due to the threat of severe weather:

Crockett County Schools (Dismissing at 12:45)

Decatur County Schools (All afterschool activities cancelled)

Haywood County Schools (Dismissing at 1 p.m.)

Jackson-Madison County Schools Elementary dismissal at 1:15 p.m. (including JASA, Rose Hill & Community) Middle and High School dismisses at 12:15 p.m. (including JCT)

University School of Jackson (All afterschool activities, practices and games cancelled)

Weakley County Schools (Dismissing at 1 p.m.)

