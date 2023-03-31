Storm shelters opening on Friday, March 31
The following is a list of storm shelters that will be opening on Friday, March 31st due to the threat of severe weather. If you know of any shelters that are confirmed as opening in your area, please email all details to news@wbbjtv.com and stay with us as we receive additional information.
- Benton County
-
Camden First Baptist Church at 269 Post Oak Ave. in Camden
-
Missionary Grove Baptist Church at 165 Missionary Grove Church Road in Camden
-
Camden Police Department (Basement) at 119 W. Main Street in Camden
-
Holladay United Methodist Church at 102 Stokes Road in Holladay
-
New Beginning Church at 8125 Highway 69A in Big Sandy will open at 6:30p.m. (Use the basement doors on the lower level)
-
- Carroll County
- Huntingdon Fire Department at the Public Safety Building
12740 Lexington Street, Huntingdon
- Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Basement
200 Norandal Drive, Huntingdon
- Bethel University Library
105 Campus Dive, McKenzie
- Huntingdon Fire Department at the Public Safety Building
- Churches with basements opened for Tornado Shelters:
- Yuma Missionary Baptist Church 16210 Highway 424 Yuma
- Atwood United Methodist Church 1350 W Main Street, Atwood
- Clarksburg Church of Christ 12575 Hwy 424, Clarksburg
- Bethel Missionary Baptist Church 25755 Hwy 22, McKenzie
- Mt Nebo Baptist Church 371 Holcomb St, Hollow Rock
- McKenzie Church of Christ 16300 North Highland, McKenzie
- Prospect Baptist Church 15 Main Street, Hollow Rock
- McLemoresville Baptist Church 5825 Hwy 77, McLemoresville
- Howse Baptist Church, 770 Howse Church Rd, Atwood
- Chester County
- Public Safety Building (126 Crook Avenue, Henderson) and City Hall (121 Crook Avenue, Henderson).
- Crockett County
- Storm Shelter at Alamo City Park on East Park Street.
- Decatur County
- Calvery Baptist Church at 254 West Main St, Parsons, starting at 5:30 p.m.
- Decatur County Courthouse at 22 West Main Street, Decaturville will be open starting at 5:30 p.m. The Northern door or Library side of the Courthouse will be open at that time.
- Mt Zion Baptist Church 2241 Mt Zion Road Decaturville. The basement will be open and someone will meet you at the front to direct you.
- Mt Nebo Church 3815 Hwy69 South, Bath Springs. They will have their basement open for anyone wanting to take shelter. Enter through front door.
- Gibson County
- EMA officials say they are monitoring the situation and the FEMA building in Milan ( 1101 Williamson St.) may be opened.
- Dyer TN storm shelter will open at 5 p.m. (322 E College St. at Dyer School)
- Henderson County
- Watson Center located at 50 Natchez Trace Drive will open at 4 p.m. until the storm has passed.
- Madison County
- McKellar-Sipes Airport Saferoom (308 Grady Montgomery Drive, Jackson) will be open for residents in the event that Madison County goes under a Tornado Watch Friday afternoon.
- McNairy County
- Court House (170 West Court Avenue, Selmer)
- Weakley County
- The City of Martin Community Safe Room (701 North Lindell Street) will be opening at 3:30pm and will stay open until the threat is over.
You can stay up-to-date on weather conditions in our area with the WBBJ Weather App, now available on iTunes or Google Play. You can also find local weather information at the following links:
- WBBJ Weather (Website)
- WATCH LIVE (During regular broadcast hours)
- Storm Team Weather Facebook
- Storm Team Weather Twitter
- Chief Meteorologist Joel Barnes Facebook
- Chief Meteorologist Joel Barnes Twitter
- Meteorologist Moe Shamell Facebook
- Meteorologist Moe Shamell Twitter
- Meteorologist Brian Davis Facebook
- Meteorlogist Brian Davis Twitter
- Forecaster Michelle Diaz Facebook
- Forecaster Michelle Diaz Twitter
You can also reach out to your county’s emergency management agency to see if they have any public safety shelters:
- Benton County EMA — (731) 279-4791
- Carroll County EMA — (731) 986-1912
- Chester County EMA — (731) 989-5674
- Crockett County EMA — (731) 696-2459
- Decatur County EMA — (731) 257-1096
- Dyer County EMA — (731) 286-7831
- Fayette County EMA — (901) 465-5239
- Gibson County EMA — (731) 855-7688
- Hardin County EMA — (731) 925-6178
- Haywood County EMA — (731) 772-1227
- Henderson County EMA — (731) 968-1567
- Henry County EMA — (731) 644-2678
- Lake County EMA — (731) 253-9911
- Lauderdale County EMA — (731) 635-3243
- Madison County EMA — (731) 427-1271
- McNairy County EMA — (731) 645-3195
- Obion County EMA — (731) 599-4347
- Shelby County EMA — (901) 222-6702
- Tipton County EMA — (901) 840-3000
- Weakley County EMA — (731) 364-2647