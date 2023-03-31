Storm shelters opening on Friday, March 31

The following is a list of storm shelters that will be opening on Friday, March 31st due to the threat of severe weather. If you know of any shelters that are confirmed as opening in your area, please email all details to news@wbbjtv.com and stay with us as we receive additional information.

Benton County Camden First Baptist Church at 269 Post Oak Ave. in Camden Missionary Grove Baptist Church at 165 Missionary Grove Church Road in Camden Camden Police Department (Basement) at 119 W. Main Street in Camden Holladay United Methodist Church at 102 Stokes Road in Holladay New Beginning Church at 8125 Highway 69A in Big Sandy will open at 6:30p.m . (Use the basement doors on the lower level)

Carroll County Huntingdon Fire Department at the Public Safety Building

12740 Lexington Street, Huntingdon Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Basement

200 Norandal Drive, Huntingdon Bethel University Library

105 Campus Dive, McKenzie

Churches with basements opened for Tornado Shelters: Yuma Missionary Baptist Church 16210 Highway 424 Yuma Atwood United Methodist Church 1350 W Main Street, Atwood Clarksburg Church of Christ 12575 Hwy 424, Clarksburg Bethel Missionary Baptist Church 25755 Hwy 22, McKenzie Mt Nebo Baptist Church 371 Holcomb St, Hollow Rock McKenzie Church of Christ 16300 North Highland, McKenzie Prospect Baptist Church 15 Main Street, Hollow Rock McLemoresville Baptist Church 5825 Hwy 77, McLemoresville Howse Baptist Church, 770 Howse Church Rd, Atwood



Chester County Public Safety Building (126 Crook Avenue, Henderson) and City Hall (121 Crook Avenue, Henderson).

Crockett County Storm Shelter at Alamo City Park on East Park Street.

Decatur County Calvery Baptist Church at 254 West Main St, Parsons, starting at 5:30 p.m. Decatur County Courthouse at 22 West Main Street, Decaturville will be open starting at 5:30 p.m. The Northern door or Library side of the Courthouse will be open at that time. Mt Zion Baptist Church 2241 Mt Zion Road Decaturville. The basement will be open and someone will meet you at the front to direct you. Mt Nebo Church 3815 Hwy69 South, Bath Springs. They will have their basement open for anyone wanting to take shelter. Enter through front door.

Gibson County EMA officials say they are monitoring the situation and the FEMA building in Milan ( 1101 Williamson St.) may be opened. Dyer TN storm shelter will open at 5 p.m. (322 E College St. at Dyer School)

Henderson County Watson Center located at 50 Natchez Trace Drive will open at 4 p.m. until the storm has passed.

Madison County McKellar-Sipes Airport Saferoom (308 Grady Montgomery Drive, Jackson) will be open for residents in the event that Madison County goes under a Tornado Watch Friday afternoon.

McNairy County Court House (170 West Court Avenue, Selmer)

Weakley County The City of Martin Community Safe Room (701 North Lindell Street) will be opening at 3:30pm and will stay open until the threat is over.



You can stay up-to-date on weather conditions in our area with the WBBJ Weather App, now available on iTunes or Google Play. You can also find local weather information at the following links:

You can also reach out to your county’s emergency management agency to see if they have any public safety shelters: