GALLERY: Storm damage in McNairy, Hardin counties

Old Union Road north of Crump

Main Street in Bethel Springs

Elgie Murray Road near Selmer

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News crews headed to McNairy County and Hardin County Saturday to see the aftermath of Friday’s storms.

We found damage along Main Street and Elgie Murray Road in the Bethel Springs-Selmer area, and at Old Union Road in Hardin County.

Our crews attempted to drive down Elgie Murray Road Friday night, but were unable to get far due to debris.

According to McNairy County EMA director, Allen Strickland, at least seven people have died after storms ripped through the areas of Bethel Springs, Selmer, Purdy and Rose Creek.

