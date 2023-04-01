Gallery: Storms and damage in West TN

Mandy Vandiver,

Severe storms and tornadoes passed through West Tennessee on Friday, March 31.

Viewers are sharing their photos of these storms and the damages it caused with us here at WBBJ-7 Eyewitness news.

You can view them all right here and if you have some to share, send it to us at news@wbbjtv.com  or send them to us on Facebook.

