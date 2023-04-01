Gov. Lee to assess storm damage in West TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. —Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will be making his way to a local county after storms devastated the area.

Gov. Lee will visit with local officials and survey storm damage Saturday in McNairy County. Lee will survey the damages on the ground. He will be accompanied by TEMA Director, Patrick Sheehan and state officials.

In a statement from the release, Gov. Lee had this to say, “Maria and I are deeply saddened by the loss of life, significant injuries and severe storm damage across Tennessee. This afternoon, I will travel to West Tennessee to survey damage and pray alongside Tennesseans as we continue to endure this heartbreaking week for our state. I thank state and local emergency officials, law enforcement, first responders and road crews for quickly responding to assist impacted communities and prevent further tragedy, and Tennessee stands ready to support local recovery efforts.”

Severe weather impacted several communities throughout Tennessee on Friday causing power outages, structural damages, and even fatalities. Total statewide numbers for structures damaged and injuries are still unknown at this time as assessments remain ongoing.

Gov. Lee along with Sheehan passed along the following resources for Tennesseans.

Guidance and Resources for Tennesseans

Continue to monitor radio and television broadcasts for further emergency information and instructions.

Avoid downed power lines and do not enter damaged buildings or hazardous locations.

If your house or property sustained damage, take pictures before cleanup efforts and contact your insurance company.

Access the following shelters in impacted areas, if needed: Cannon County: Westside Elementary School, 3714 Murfreesboro Rd, Readyville, TN. Tipton County: Covington Sports Plex, 790 Bert Johnston Ave, Covington, TN.



Contact your local emergency management agency if you need immediate assistance.

In a statement from the release, TEMA Director, Patrick Sheehan said, “We are committed to supporting Tennessee’s communities and assisting this response and recovery. TEMA, Tennessee’s county emergency managers and our partners are conducting damage assessments and working to support unmet needs of survivors. Those who need assistance should contact their local emergency management agency for additional support. Our prayers are with the Tennesseans who lost loved ones in last night’s storms.”

