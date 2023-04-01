Runners lace up their shoes to help those in need

JACKSON, Tenn. —Tennessee’s oldest marathon took place in downtown Jackson today.

The 51st Andrew Jackson Marathon started today at the West Tennessee Farmer’s Market. Food trucks, vendors, a dj booth, and many more could be seen around the area as the marathon and half marathon were taking place.

The marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier and first took place in 1972. The event supports the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

“Well it’s very important to the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center. Because all of the proceeds whether you are running, spectating, or sponsoring, all of the proceeds benefit the children of the center,” said Cassandra Fuller, Committee member/coordinator.

This is Tennessee’s oldest marathon, and the country’s tenth oldest marathon.

