West TN county officials confirm storm fatalities

Tornadoes ripped through West TN taking lives and causing widespread damage.

So far we know at least two counties in West Tennessee were hit hard by Friday’s storms.

According to McNairy County EMA director, Allen Strickland, at least 7 people have died after storms ripped through the areas of Bethel Springs, Selmer, Purdy and Rose Creek.

Strickland says there is widespread damages throughout the county and that many roads remain impassible. He asked that outside residents avoid these hard hit areas as rescue and clean up efforts are underway.

Hardin County EMA director, Melvin Martin also says at least 50 to 100 homes were damaged in their county as well, with reports of damage in Adamsville, and Morris Chapel areas. Areas impacted included, Highway 69, Old Union Road, Glendale Road, and also Vista River Lane. No major injuries were reported. He too expressed the need for outside residents to avoid these areas as clean up efforts continue.

Sheriff Billy Garrett informed us that Haywood County had several homes damaged, trees, as well as power lines downed. The damage was mostly to the area near the Northwestern parts of the county around Highway 54 West and Fulton Road. He says no injuries were reported.

Hardeman County Sheriff John Doolen says that their county had some downed trees, and minor power outages but no injuries were reported.

Other counties including Carroll and Henry counties reported no damages or injuries.

