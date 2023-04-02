Residents continue storm clean up

HARDIN CO., Tenn. —Clean up continues for many counties struck by Friday’s deadly storms.

Tony Conaway was effected by the storms that swept across Tennessee. His warehouse was destroyed in the storm. It was built in the 50’s and he says it’s survived several storms before, but this time it is completely destroyed.



Conaway says the storm didn’t seem bad until he got an alert on the phone saying a tornado had touchdown. Near his home there wasn’t much damage, until he drove to his warehouse where he realized his building was destroyed.

“We got a big clean up, big clean up. One thing is to just always be aware, pay attention, when they tell you it’s bad, it’s probably going to be bad,” Conaway said.

Churches and organizations are continuing to help their neighbors clean up.

