Spring fun returns to Donnell Century Farm

JACKSON, Tenn.—One farm invites families for a day full of fun and activities.

Donnell Century Farm held their annual Easter egg hunt, which they call their Bunny Patch Egg Hunt and Baby Animal Festival.

Families can come out get eggs, treat baskets, and make memories with their family. They’ll have the egg hunt again next week. They say if you’re going to come you don’t want to miss out on seeing the baby animals. The event has been going on for nearly 15 years.

“We want to provide a place where we can turn our screens off, slow down, enjoy each other, make some memories and really just spend the day together,” said Andre Donnell, Co owner, Donnell Century Farm.

If you missed this weekend, you have another opportunity to visit Donnell Century Farm next week on April 7 through the 9.

