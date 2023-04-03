Bradford couple find photo from Wynne, AR after tornado

BRADFORD, Tenn. — A Bradford man made an interesting discovery Friday evening amid the severe weather that swept across the area.

Christian Ellis says her husband Jon was outside when he saw what he thought was a piece of paper coming over the top of trees.

The “paper” landed in front of him, and he realized it was actually a photograph of a young girl that was dated from 2012.

Christian says she took a picture of the photo and posted it to her Facebook page, assuming the photo belonged to a nearby family.

The post, which received hundreds of shares, eventually led them to identify the girl in the photo.

After being in contact with family members, the Ellis’ discovered the photo originated from a home in Wynne, Arkansas, that was unfortunately destroyed during a tornado.

Wynne is a city in northeast Arkansas, approximately 125 miles from Bradford, Tennessee.

Ellis says the girl in the photo currently lives in South Dakota, but the photo was at her family home in Wynne at the time of the storm. Ellis says they will be sending the photo back.

According to Ellis, the girl pictured says she was never particularly fond of the photo, but it now holds an extra-special meaning.

