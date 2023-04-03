City of Jackson calls on volunteers for Month of Miracles

JACKSON, Tenn. — Calling all volunteers! Your help is needed as an annual event gives you the platform to unite.

“The City of Jackson [puts] on the Month of Miracles, it is a service event, so that the residents in our community can come together and do a volunteer activity to help make Jackson a better place,” said Bridget Parham, recreation manager for the Jackson Recreation and Parks Department.

Anyone age 12 or older can participate and anyone under 18 will need to be accompanied by a guardian.

Your service can be creative, or a way that you may already be helping someone in need. Some examples could involve helping a neighbor in your area, or volunteering at a church or other nonprofit that may need some painting or any type of service activity.

“It is so important for the City of Jackson to participate in activities like this, because it shows the unity in our community,” Parham said. “And also to make Jackson a safer and better place for our residents, that is our most important goal, to make this a better city for our people now and for generations to come.”

Any service will need to be pre-registered and approved in order to receive the certificate from the mayor or credit for school community service hours.

“As a volunteer, please note that our main priority is the safety of all those that participate,” Parham said. “So to ensure that an individual, family, church group, or civic group, stays safe, please read our forms and go by the guidelines, because we want everyone to have a safe, enjoyable and special volunteer event.”

If you would like to be a part of the Month of Miracles, click here for more information.

