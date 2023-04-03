TDOT: Interstate construction to halt for Easter weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation announces interstate construction will be halted for the Easter holiday.

Beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, TDOT crews and contractors will stop all interstate construction work that requires lane closures, to provide maximum roadway capacity to travelers.

Motorists may still encounter some long-term lane closures, and some workers still may be on-site in construction zones. TDOT says reduced speed limits will still be in effect.

The halt on interstate construction will run through 6 a.m. on Monday, April 10.

You can visit our Traffic page for real-time traffic information from TDOT’s Smart Way map, traffic-related stories and more.