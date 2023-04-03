Traffic slowed along Hollywood Drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — Traffic along Hollywood Drive in Jackson was slowed due to incident on Monday.

We received calls from viewers a little after 8 p.m. about a large police presence on the road. Our crews arrived to find officers with the Jackson Police Department searching the scene.

An ambulance was also on the scene, with one person being taken away by ambulance.

That person’s condition, and what happened, is unknown at this time.

