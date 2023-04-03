Velma Irene Forrest
Funeral service for Velma Irene Forrest, age 76, will be Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM at Mount Olive Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Forrest died Friday, March 17, 2023 in at her residence in Milwaukee, Wi.
Visitation will be Friday, April 7, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM. Mrs. Forrest will lie-in-state Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Mount Olive Baptist Church from 11:00 AM until time of service.
For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.