April marks Child Abuse Prevention Month

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Exchange Club invited the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse to this month’s meeting.

April marks Child Abuse Prevention Month

April marks Child Abuse Prevention Month

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and all month, the center will have events throughout the 21 counties they service.

In Tuesday’s meeting, there was a demonstration of child advocacy services.

In the past, children who have been abused had to go tell around 17 or 18 people. But with the advocacy center, they only need to tell their story one time and professionals are there to listen and ask questions.

“With the child advocacy service, they come to a home-like setting and trained forensic interviewer, and trained medical professionals that now how to deal with children who have been traumatized like that,” said Pam Nash, the President of the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for Prevention of Child Abuse.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, you can contact the 24 hour hotline at 1-800-273-4747.

If you would like to volunteer or join the fight against child abuse, you can call the Jackson Center at (731) 668-4000.

Find more local news here.