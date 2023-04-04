AUTO RACING: Dirt racing next as NASCAR moves to Bristol

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Food City Dirt Race

Site: Bristol, Tennessee.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6:35 p.m. and 8:32 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 6 p.m.-7 p.m. in four heats; Sunday, race, 7 p.m. (FOX).

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 250 laps, 125.5 miles.

Last year: Kyle Busch won after starting 11th.

Last race: Kyle Larson pulled away from Hendrick Motorsports teammate Josh Berry on a restart with 14 laps to go and won at Richmond for his first victory of the season.

Fast facts: Larson’s victory was the 20th of his career, half of them coming in his 2021 championship season. It was also the fifth for Chevrolet in seven races and the third for Hendrick drivers. … Berry’s finish was his career best. He is filling in for injured driver Chase Elliott. … Denny Hamlin overcame an early pit road penalty to get back into contention, but a second one took him out of the mix at his home track. … Hendrick driver Alex Bowman has six top-10 finishes and leads Ross Chastain by four points in the standings. Christopher Bell is 34 points behind, and the top Toyota. Kevin Harvick is sixth and the top Ford.

Next race: April 16, Martinsville, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Last race: Chandler Smith outran John Hunter Nemechek in a six-lap dash to the finish to win at Richmond, his first victory in 10 career starts in the series. Nemechek rallied after being 33rd to end the first stage.

Next race: April 15, Martinsville, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt

Site: Bristol, Tennessee.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:35 p.m. and 8:02 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. in four heats, and race, 8 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 150 laps, 75 laps.

Last year: Ben Rhodes won after starting second.

Last race: Carson Hocevar avoided a last-lap-of-regulation crash by the leaders and led only the last lap in the second overtime to win at Texas, his first career victory.

Fast facts: Nick Sanchez won the first two stages and led 168 of the 172 laps before crashing with Zane Smith after taking the white flag and finishing 16th. Smith wound up 14th. … Race runnerup Chase Purdy also posted his career-best finish. … Stewart Friesen was third, followed by Ty Majeski and Jake Garcia. … Majeski took over the points lead by three over Zane Smith. … Four of the five races run have been won by full-time series competitors. … Three of the top five in the standings — Smith, Ben Rhodes and Matt Crafton — are former series champions.

Next race: April 14, Martinsville, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Two-time defending champion Max Verstappen outran seven-time champ Lewis Hamilton in a three-lap sprint of a race filled with restarts to win for the second time in three races this year and the 18th time in the last 27. The finish was Hamilton’s best in more than a year.

Next race: April 30, Azerbaijan.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Josef Newgarden edged Pato O’Ward in a stirring lead-swapping duel and won at Texas when a crash behind the leaders brought out a yellow flag just as the leaders took the white flag. It was the third victory for Newgarden at Texas. O’Ward leads the standings.

Next race: April 16, Long Beach, California.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Justin Ashley won in Top Fuel and Matt Hagan won in Funny Car at Pomona, California.

Next event: April 16, Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: April 7, Osborn, Missouri, and April 8, Wichita, Kansas.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars