Jackson City Council talks livestock, more

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson held their monthly council meeting.

Tuesday morning, the city held their city council meeting. One thing of note on the agenda for the first reading was an amendment to the budget for the Jackson Transit Authority’s operating expense subsidy.

The council approved the additional $530,000.

“We’ve met with them a couple of times with the budget committee, and ultimately, this decision was made to make sure that we continue services for those that use the bus,” said Jackson District 6 Councilman Paul Taylor.

Another item passed in the first reading was the change to Title 10, Chapter 2: Animal Control.

This change will require those in city limits to possess a permit and meet several criteria to own and have livestock, such as chickens. One such criteria is the requirement for animals, like chickens, to not have their pens located within 250 linear feet of a property line.

“From what I can gather, it’s kind of dependent on the district. Some areas of town are asking for, to be able to have those. Some don’t want them as much. I think it just kind of depends on the area of town,” Taylor said.

In the second reading, the Jackson Fire Department received $450,000 for equipment and training. In new business, a consideration for a contract with LRK Construction for the Jackson Plaza Redevelopment Vision Master Planning and Design Services was passed seven votes to two abstaining.

This is for the former service merchandise property recently purchased by the city.

“I thought we needed some more discussion on that, so ultimately, I abstained,” Taylor said.

The next city council meeting will be held May 2.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.