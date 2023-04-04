Jackson-Madison County school sees ACT score improvement

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson-Madison County School System has seen improvement to their students’ ACT scores.

A news release says that with hard work, scores at Jackson Central-Merry Early College High saw their ACT scores increase by 1.27 to an average score of 20.57.

“Our students are changing the narrative for public schools in this region. Whether through ACT boot camps and workshops, or simply by old-fashioned preparation in the classroom, JCM Early College High students are exceeding and expanding expectations for our district,” school system Superintendent Dr. Marlon King said.

