Mayor’s Youth Council hosts fundraiser for Jackson Animal Care Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — As their project for the year, the City of Jackson, TN Mayor’s Youth Council is hosting a fundraiser for the Jackson Animal Care Center.

The Youth Council is seeking donations for the center to be used towards things such as veterinary expenses, injury, disease and infection care, and spay or neuter services.

A press release states the Jackson Animal Care Center treats all animals brought to them and updates their shots, allowing the animals to be adopted to a loving home. The center also spays and neuters all of their animals to prevent future owners from breeding them, which could lead to more animals abandoned on the street.

“I’m thankful for the Mayor’s Youth Council choosing the Jackson Animal Care Center for their fundraising efforts,” said Jackson Animal Care Center Director Whitney Owen. “This will greatly help us with our veterinary care, and spay and neuter expenses.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Jackson Animal Care Center, located at 23 Pinnacle Drive, or any of the following locations:

Jackson-Madison County High Schools

University School of Jackson

Leaders Credit Union

HomeLife Academy

Jackson City Hall Revenue Office

You can also send your donations via PayPal at this link.

The fundraiser will last through the end of April.

