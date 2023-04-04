Mugshots : Madison County : 4/03/23 – 4/04/23 1 hour ago WBBJ Staff, Anthony Delauro Anthony Delauro: Kidnapping, rape Nadia Simmons Nadia Simmons: Disorderly conduct Penny Crutchfield Penny Crutchfield: Shoplifting/theft of property, violation of probation Robert Skinner Robert Skinner: Failure to appear The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/03/23 and 7 a.m. on 4/04/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin