Mugshots : Madison County : 4/03/23 – 4/04/23

Anthony Delauro Anthony Delauro: Kidnapping, rape

Nadia Simmons Nadia Simmons: Disorderly conduct

Penny Crutchfield Penny Crutchfield: Shoplifting/theft of property, violation of probation

Robert Skinner Robert Skinner: Failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/03/23 and 7 a.m. on 4/04/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.