Special-called meeting called as foundation searches for funds

JACKSON, Tenn. — A special-called meeting was held by the Education Foundation Tuesday night.

The meeting comes as the foundation searches for more than $700,000 worth of funds they say they are missing from the county sales tax.

Both city and county mayors, as well as the Jackson-Madison County superintendent, were invited to the meeting. But only Mayor Scott Conger and Superintendent Dr. Marlon King were in attendance, as the county reportedly declined to attend.

But even without a county representative, the foundation made plans for their next step.

“We elected, tonight, to have a smaller committee go and meet with the county representatives and see if they can find some type of resolution of where these funds are exactly, and when they will be coming to the Education Foundation,” said Tina Mercer, the Chairwoman for the Education Foundation.

The county previously said they paid the money owed to the Education Foundation, but put it into the school system’s budget. But the school system denies having the funds.

