Stanley Roy Borntrager, 70, of Jackson, TN, peacefully went to be with his

Lord on April 2, 2023 after a three-week bout with cancer. Stan was born

on February 23, 1953 to Lee Andy Borntrager and Marie Maxine Kauffman-

Borntrager and grew up in Shipshewana, IN. He was preceded in death by

his parents and surviving him are his sister Sharon Marie Borntrager and

brother Walter Lee (Judy) Borntrager, nephews Ray (Jamie) Borntrager and

Andrew Borntrager – and great niece Hannah Borntrager and great nephew

Korbin Borntrager.

Stan graduated from Westview High School and went on to study music at

Olivet Nazarene College. He was a highly skilled guitar player, among

other instruments and was a member of the Olivet musical group “College

Six”. At that time, he was also one of the top table tennis players in the

state of IL. He moved to Carlsbad, CA with his former wife Rhonda

Williams-Borntrager and they were married 4 more years when she moved

to Hawaii. He remained in Carlsbad for 45 years and owned and operated

the business “Stan’s Signs”, where he designed and built many artistic

custom signs. Through all of those years he was an avid surfer, built

surfboards, and also surfed and fished in other countries. He moved to

Jackson, TN in 2019 in an apartment complex where he helped the older

tenants in numerous ways.

He has chosen cremation and a memorial service will be held in the New

Paris Church of the Nazarene in New Paris, IN at 11:00am EDT on April

15, 2023. The church is located at 67136 State Road 15, New Paris, IN.

Memorial contributions can be made to offset the expenses and you may

contribute online or by check to the church.

The church website is https://www.newparisnazarene. org/

For online contributions, select “GIVE”

The service will be live streamed and to watch, select “LIVE STREAM”

The service will also be recorded and available on the website at a later

date. To watch this after the live stream, select “ARCHIVED SERVICES”.