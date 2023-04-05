FHU Theatre bringing two productions for April

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University Theatre is bringing two productions this April.

According to a news release, the theatre will be putting on “Alabama Rain” and “Eurydice” beginning Tuesday, April 18 through Sunday, April 23.

The news release says that Eurydice” is a beautiful poetic retelling of the Orpheus myth while “Alabama Rain” is a Southern gothic story.

In the release, FHU Director of Theatre Cliff Thompson said the two shows were paired because they both involve water, which represents different things to the characters.

You can get tickets here.

Find more local news here.