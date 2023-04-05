Gov. Lee requests federal assistance following storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee is requesting federal emergency assistance for ten counties impacted by the recent tornadoes and severe storms.

“State and local officials, first responders and volunteers continue to provide critical support to impacted Tennessee communities following significant storm damage,” said Gov. Lee. “As Tennessee rebuilds, I am now calling on our federal partners to make resources available to further our severe weather response and recovery across the state.”

The request aims to make federal assistance available to Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton, and Wayne Counties.

A press release states if awarded, FEMA will also provide direct aid to eligible Tennessee residents in those counties for disaster-related costs and expenses.

“The sheer magnitude of severe weekend weather created tremendous debris, destruction, and the tragic loss of 15 Tennesseans,” TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan said. “This assistance will be critical to the recovery efforts in the hardest-hit communities in Tennessee.”

The release also states TEMA has made recovery resources available for those impacted to find key resources and support. Click here for more information.

