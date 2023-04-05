Jackson police investigate fatal weekend shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred over the weekend.

According to JPD, officers were dispatched to 15 Gillman Lane around 2:41 p.m. on April 1.

A news release says upon arrival, they found 24-year-old Dra’Shun Bowers suffering from a gunshot wound.

The release states life-saving measures were taken by officers until medical personnel arrived.

JPD says Bowers was transported to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

JPD says this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information that can assist should contact JPD at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

