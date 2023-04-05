Local lodge announces winners of essay challenge

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local Elks Lodge has shared the winners of an essay challenge.

Jackson’s Elks Lodge #192 says the local winners of the 2022-2023 local Americanism essay are:

Brandon Cooper, fifth grade at Arlington Elementary School

Carlos Cruz, sixth grade at West Bemis Middle

Albert Ramos, seventh grade at Jackson Central-Merry Middle

Nicole Hardin, eighth grade at Jackson Central-Merry Middle

Each was given a certificate, along with $50. This year’s subject was “What is your American Dream?”

In a separate announcement, the lodge also says that University School of Jackson senior Ijeoma Amarachi Oleru has received the Jackson Exchange Club student of the month award, TSSAA Individual Academic and Distinguished Scholastic Achievement award, and the Yale Book award.

The lodge says she has now earned their 2022-2023 Bill Ledbetter Scholarship. They says she plans to major in chemistry with a minor in Spanish at Yale University beginning in the fall.

