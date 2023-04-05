Madison County budget committee members meet

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local county budget members met on Wednesday.

The committee allocated grant money they received for different departments. Next week, the committee will start their budget hearings for all the departments in the county.

The committee is also looking to get new and upgraded AEDs.

“The AED issue is going to go over to the capital committee to try and fund it through the capital committee, and that is something we would like to get on pretty quick,” said Carl Alexander, the Madison County Commissioner and Chairman of the Budget Committee.

The next county budget committee meeting has not been announced yet.

