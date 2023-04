Mugshots : Madison County : 4/04/23 – 4/05/23

Tasha Pruitt Tasha Pruitt: Failure to appear

Brendon Timby Brendon Timby: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license

Darius Swanson Darius Swanson: Violation of probation

Jashoun Askew Jashoun Askew: Aggravated assault, evading arrest, misuse of 911

Kamden Kizer Kamden Kizer: Identity theft, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia



Marquavius Cunningham Marquavius Cunningham: Violation of community corrections

Michel Martinez Alvarez Michel Martinez Alvarez: Shoplifting/theft of property

Natalie Stickler Natalie Stickler: Theft under $999/theft of motor vehicle

Royland Muse Royland Muse: Aggravated assault, aggravated burglary

Shavon Moore Shavon Moore: Harassment



Telivian Jones Telivian Jones: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999/theft of motor vehicle, simple possession/casual exchange

Zachary Elian Zachary Elian: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/04/23 and 7 a.m. on 4/05/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.