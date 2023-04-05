Rose Creek residents prep for additional storms

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Severe weather returned to West Tennessee, impacting some who were still recovering from deadly storms that struck on Friday.

Wednesday, our crews headed to Rose Creek Road in McNairy County. Four of the nine people who died in the county last week died in the area.

Rose Creek Road resident Gale Grantham shared how she prepared for Wednesday’s storm.

“I have my bathroom ready, the bathroom in the middle of the house. My husband sits on the commode. I have my chair in there ready and pillows in there ready. That’s where we go when we get the alarm,” Grantham said.

According to Grantham, this is where they were Friday night as well. She warns people to be fully prepared for the storms.

She added that you shouldn’t take them lightly, especially after what happened Friday night.

“Wherever you hear that it’s coming like it did the other day, when we have a number five, get to a safe place. Be sure and keep the TV and phone on and get to a safe place because the damage down the road scares you to death,” Grantham said.

