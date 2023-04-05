Showers/Storms Linger Southeast of Madison County Tonight

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for April 5th:

The storm threat is over this evening if you are north or west of Madison county. There is still a chance for storms to produce gusty winds and some hail in McNariy, Hardin & Decartur counties over the next couple of hours. Tornadoes are not expected tonight. We will have a full report right here.

A new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 9 pm tonight areas southeast of Madison county in West Tennessee. Gusty winds and hail will be the main threats tonight but some lightning and torrential rainfall can also be expected. A tornado cannot be ruled out but isn’t likely this evening.

TONIGHT:

The greatest chance for severe weather this week was on Wednesday, but we didn’t see anything too bad. The storms popped up in the late afternoon and evening and will linger tonight in areas southeast of Madison county. Overall the severe weather threat looks low, but a couple strong storms will still be possible. Wednesday highs reached the mid to upper 70s and Wednesday night lows will fall down to the mid to upper 40s behind the cold front. It will be breezy at times most of the night and come out of the north as the front passes. Some showers are expected to linger overnight into Thursday morning.

THURSDAY:

Thursday will be a little cooler behind Wednesday nights cold front. Highs on Thursday will reach the upper 50s and Thursday night will be a cool again with lows back down in the mid 40s. We will stay out of the 30s and have probably seen our last freeze this Spring. The winds will come out of the northeast all day long and we are not expecting any showers in the afternoon or evening should see lingering rain showers Thursday morning across West Tennessee. A few lingering showers could continue along the Mississippi State border, predominately in places like Hardin county through noon. The clouds will linger most of the day but a few breaks in the clouds will be possible but expect mostly cloudy skies in general.

FRIDAY:

Friday looks to be a little warmer than Thursday with highs reaching the upper 50s or low 60s. We are still expecting mostly dry conditions on Friday but a few showers could pop up as the front pushes back across West Tennessee. Heavy rain or storms is not expected but a few light showers could pop up. The winds will continue to come out of the northeast keeping the temperature down some. Friday night lows will fall down to around 50°. The winds could shift back to the east or southeast as we get going into the upcoming weekend. Mostly cloudy skies are expected for most of the day but some occasional sun will peak through so some of us.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend looks mostly dry as of now and although a shower or two cannot be ruled out on Saturday (10% chance at best), we are not expecting any storm activity or anything of concern for Easter Weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s and Easter Sunday highs will reach the low 70s. We are expecting the winds to come out of the northeast most of the day Saturday and back to the east on Sunday. Both weekend morning we should start out around 50°. Sunday night lows will fall in the low 50s as we head into Monday morning. Skies will remain mostly cloudy over the weekend although there will be the occasional peaks of sunshine both days. The best chance for some sunshine will be on Easter Sunday into the afternoon and evening hours.

NEXT WEEK:

Warmer and dry weather will be returning as we get going into next week across West Tennessee. Highs will reach the low 70s on Monday, mid 70s on Tuesday and upper 70s on Wednesday. Overnight lows will still linger around 50°. The winds will start out of the east on Monday but transition to the southeast during the middle of the week leading to a nice warm up and Spring like weather. We are not expecting any rain or storm activity in the beginning and the middle of the week as well. We could be looking at a decent dry spell for the first time in awhile across the Mid South.

FINAL THOUGHT:

March started out chilly but the humidity and warmer weather returned by the end of month leading to a regional tornado outbreak March 31st. The next chance for rain and storms could be several days out, no winter storms are currently in the forecast and we have likely seen our last freeze of the Spring. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

