Storm shelters for April 5, 2023
The following have shared with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News that they will be serving as a storm shelter for April 5, 2023:
Carroll County
- Bethel University’s library at 105 Campus Drive in McKenzie
- Basement of the Huntingdon Fire Department in the basement at 12740 Lexington Street in Huntingdon
- Basement of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 200 Norandal Drive in Huntingdon
- McLemoresville Baptist Church at 5825 TN-77 in McLemoresville
Chester County
- Henderson City Hall (121 Crook Avenue)
- Public safety building (126 Crook Avenue)
- Deanburg Fire Department
- Sweet Lips Fire Department
Decatur County
Gibson County
- Most special schools district
- FEMA in Milan
Hardeman County
- Grand Junction Safe Haven Room at 530 Madison Avenue West in Grand Junction
Hardin County
- Basement of the Hardin County Courthouse (In the event of a severe thunderstorm warning or tornado warning)
McNairy County
- Selmer Community Center at 230 North Street
Weakley County
- Gateway Center at 701 North Lindell Street in Martin
