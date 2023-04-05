Storm shelters for April 5, 2023

The following have shared with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News that they will be serving as a storm shelter for April 5, 2023:

Carroll County

Bethel University’s library at 105 Campus Drive in McKenzie

Basement of the Huntingdon Fire Department in the basement at 12740 Lexington Street in Huntingdon

Basement of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 200 Norandal Drive in Huntingdon

McLemoresville Baptist Church at 5825 TN-77 in McLemoresville

Chester County

Henderson City Hall (121 Crook Avenue)

Public safety building (126 Crook Avenue)

Deanburg Fire Department

Sweet Lips Fire Department

Decatur County

Gibson County

Most special schools district

FEMA in Milan

Hardeman County

Grand Junction Safe Haven Room at 530 Madison Avenue West in Grand Junction

Hardin County

Basement of the Hardin County Courthouse (In the event of a severe thunderstorm warning or tornado warning)

McNairy County

Selmer Community Center at 230 North Street

Weakley County

Gateway Center at 701 North Lindell Street in Martin

