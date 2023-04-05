Storm shelters for April 5, 2023

The following have shared with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News that they will be serving as a storm shelter for April 5, 2023:

Carroll County 

  • Bethel University’s library at 105 Campus Drive in McKenzie
  • Basement of the Huntingdon Fire Department in the basement at 12740 Lexington Street in Huntingdon
  • Basement of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 200 Norandal Drive in Huntingdon
  • McLemoresville Baptist Church at 5825 TN-77 in McLemoresville

Chester County

  • Henderson City Hall (121 Crook Avenue)
  • Public safety building (126 Crook Avenue)
  • Deanburg Fire Department
  • Sweet Lips Fire Department

Decatur County

Gibson County 

  • Most special schools district
  • FEMA in Milan

Hardeman County

  • Grand Junction Safe Haven Room at 530 Madison Avenue West in Grand Junction

Hardin County

McNairy County 

Weakley County

