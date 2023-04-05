Union University president speaks to local club

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Downtown Rotary Club met for another luncheon.

Wednesday, the club’s guest was Union University’s President Dub Oliver.

Under his leadership, Union began and completed construction of The Logos, a new 54,000-square-foot library that opened in November 2015.

Oliver led Union in 2015 to adopt “United in Spirit. Grounded in Truth.”

Also under Oliver’s leadership, the university launched the EDGE program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and collaborated with five other local educational institutions to start Mentor U, a mentoring program for area sixth graders.

“You know, they give so much to the community. Of course they build and equip within the club, but then they also do a lot of service to the community. And as you saw today, inviting high school seniors, junior Rotarians to take up that same mindset of service to others,” Oliver said.

Oliver was elected as Union’s 16th president in 2014.

