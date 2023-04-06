18-year-old faces charges for school threats

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — An 18-year-old is facing charges for alleged threats to a local school.

According to a Facebook post made by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report “of a potential threat situation involving the Henry County High School.”

The sheriff’s office says they received information that a non-student had threatened to bring a firearm to campus, targeting specific people.

Safety protocols were done, and following an investigation, the sheriff’s office charged 18-year-old John Carter King with threats of mass violence on school property.

His bond was set at $15,000. He has a court appearance set for April 11.

The sheriff’s office wanted to note that King was arrested at his home.

