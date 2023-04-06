Dance recital held at Carl Perkins Civic Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Mona Lisa Lanier School of Dance held a performance Thursday night.

Performers ranging from three-years-old to high school students participated in the dance recital at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

In the recital, dancers showcased several styles of dance they have learned from the school of dance.

Lanier School of Dance is always looking for more people to join.

If you think your child would be interested, registration will be available at the Beech Bluff Recreation Center on August 5.

