Glow Out 5K to be held April 20

JACKSON, Tenn. — Runners, it’s time to light up the Hub City for a good cause!

The Glow Out 5K will return this year for the first time since 2019. The Glow Out Walk and Run will take place on Thursday, April 20.

The race will begin at the Kirkland Cancer Center across from Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in west Jackson.

Registration will begin at 6:30 a.m., with the 5K starting at 7:30 a.m. Awards will be given out at 8:30 a.m.

“So in each age division we will have a first, second, and third place medallion that will be awarded. And then we will have an overall women’s winner and an overall men’s winner,” said Elizabeth Newman, the Community Outreach Manager for the Kirkland Cancer Center.

This year’s run will benefit Relay for Life in Madison County. Registration will cost $30.

If you want a glow in the dark shirt for the race, you will need to register by Friday, April 6 at noon.

Register for the race here.