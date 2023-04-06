Info needed following Walgreens robbery

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department needs your help.

Tuesday, officers responded to a robbery at the Walgreens located on the corner of Highland and University Parkway around 9:30 p.m.

A witness stated that a man entered the store wearing a light blue hoodie, black mask and pants.

The witness stated that the suspect approached one of the registers to check out with a beverage. The suspect then pointed a gun at the clerk and took money from the register.

The suspect was last seen running south from the business.

If anyone has information about this robbery or if anyone can identify the suspect from the photos above, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

