International guests arrive in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A welcome reception was held to celebrate the arrival of some very special guests to the Hub City.

International guests arrive in Jackson (5)

International guests arrive in Jackson (4)

International guests arrive in Jackson (3)

International guests arrive in Jackson (2)

International guests arrive in Jackson (1)

Jackson Mayor Scott Conger welcomed international and exchange students to the city on Thursday!

“We have this dinner to recognize them, let them introduce themselves, what country they are from, where they are going to school, and recognize the colleges that have the student exchange program,” Conger said.

The students are from all over the world. Some countries include Egypt, Nigeria, Germany, and many more.

Union University, Lane College, and Jackson State Community College are just some of the local schools the students will be attending.

While many showed their support and celebrated the arrival of these students, Madison County Mayor AJ Massey says they are proud of our international community.

“They make Jackson and West Tennessee what it is. We are glad to celebrate them and welcome them into the city, give them an official red carpet approach, and tell them they are welcomed back anytime,” Massey said.

Conger said this is the first reception that has been held since 2019, and that they are excited to have it back.

“To see so many different people represented in Jackson, to know that we are the Hub City for more than just West Tennessee, but for the entire world as well,” Conger said.

There were around 20 international students at the event.

Each student got to meet Conger, personally, as well as get a photo with him.

Find more local news here.