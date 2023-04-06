Investigation leads to multiple arrests

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation led to multiple arrests and the seizure of weapons and drugs.

Williams, Ronnie

Jones, Matthew

Hughes, Angela

Cook, Ladonte

Catoe, Brett

On March 20, during an investigation into illicit drug activity, agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were made aware of an attack on a person two days earlier in the 1900 block of Blue Goose Road in Huron.

During the investigation, Ronnie Williams, Matthew Jones, Brett Catoe, and Angela Hughes were listed as suspects.

Agents got a search warrant for the home and Ladonte Cook was arrested on multiple charges, including possession with intent to sale and distribute.

He is in custody at the Henderson County Jail and is being held without bond.

On Monday, April 3, a Henderson County Grand Jury charged Williams, Jones, Catoe, and Hughes with one count of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and more.

All four were booked into the Henderson County Jail.

Find updates on local crime here.