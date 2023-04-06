Laford D. Roosevelt George, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at his home in Bells, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. George was born in Bells, TN, on April 20, 1944, to the late Harmon George and Lucy Kemp George. Mr. George proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked as a diesel/auto mechanic for many years. Mr. George lived and breathed drag racing and loved every minute of it. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. He was also preceded in death by one son: Allen George; daughter in law: Kim George; five siblings: Travis George, Louise Pitner, Auttie Mae Bryant, Nell Doughten, Delores Archer and her husband Sluggo Archer.

He is survived by his wife and companion of over 34 years: Shari Lee Swinford George of Bells, TN; one daughter: Samantha Hyde (James) of Tiptonville, TN; two sons: Danny George (Lisa) of Halls, TN, Joey George (Eric) of Caruthersville, MO;

The George Family are honoring his wishes for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.