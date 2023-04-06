Mayoral candidate opens new campaign headquarters

JACKSON, Tenn. — A candidate for Jackson mayor celebrated the opening of his campaign headquarters.

Thursday, at the historic Pythian building in downtown Jackson, Mayoral candidate Dr. Jerry Woods opened the new spot, with many people in attendance for support.

Woods expressed how grateful he is to everyone who helped with the opening of his building, and said he is excited to get some work done at his new headquarters.

“These are grassroot individuals who work hard, who believe in our message, and believe in our campaign. Our message is starting to resonate even more, and we are just very excited that these individuals are pushing for us,” Woods said.

Early voting for the City of Jackson’s municipal election begins April 11.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.